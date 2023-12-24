Christmas Eve in Bulgaria: Cherished Traditions and Family Celebrations

As Bulgarians mark Christmas Eve on December 24, it signifies not just the day before the birth of the Son of God but also a cherished occasion for family gatherings and time-honored customs. Today holds special significance as it marks the culmination of the Christmas fast, a 40-day spiritual journey observed by many.

Families come together around the table, adorned with a feast of lean and odd-numbered dishes. Sarmi, beans, banitsa, peppers, wheat, and oshav are among the traditional delicacies enjoyed during this festive evening.

The celebratory supper initiates with a heartfelt prayer, invoking blessings for the family's well-being. The eldest member breaks the bread, sharing its first pieces symbolically dedicated to the Mother of God and the household. Embedded within the bread is a coin, believed to bestow health and good fortune upon the one it chooses in the upcoming year.

As dusk falls, families light a sizable branch in the hearth, a warming tradition that glows throughout the night, adding to the festive ambiance.

In Sofia's Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky," a joyous all-night vigil is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. today, followed by a celebratory St. Basil's Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The eve of Christmas also sees carolers visiting homes, imparting blessings for health and fertility upon households. In return, hosts offer them cookies and fruits, embracing the spirit of sharing and joy.

Bulgaria's Christmas Eve is a tapestry woven with traditions, prayers, shared meals, and communal celebrations, binding families together in love and unity as they welcome the joyous festivities ahead.