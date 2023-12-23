Czech Embassy in Sofia Honors Prague Shooting Victims with Half-Mast Flag Tribute

Amidst a national day of mourning, the Czech Republic's embassy in Bulgaria solemnly lowered its flag to half-mast, paying tribute to the victims of the tragic mass shooting at Prague University. In a poignant display of remembrance, flickering mourning candles now stand in front of the embassy building in Sofia, joined by the EU flag also flying at half-mast.

Czech media outlets reported the harrowing incident at Charles University as the nation's most devastating mass shooting in decades, casting a pall of grief across the country.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala addressed the heartbreaking tragedy, clarifying that the appalling event, resulting in the loss of 14 lives and injuries to 25 others, was not linked to terrorism or organized crime. Fiala emphasized that the devastating act was carried out by a lone individual, describing it as an inexplicable horror devoid of any justification. The Czech President, Petr Pavel, echoed sentiments of shock and disbelief at the heinous violence that unfolded.

The sorrowful act has not only sparked national mourning but has also drawn international attention, with tributes pouring in from various corners of the globe.