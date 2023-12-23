Day 668 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Regains The Initiative

Day 668 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

"New York Times": Russia regains the initiative on the front in Ukraine

Estonia is ready to help Kyiv to mobilize Ukrainian men residing abroad

UNIAN: According to a Ukrainian colonel, several dozen outdated F-16s will not help Kyiv push out the Russians

The delivery of more ammunition and drones to Ukraine is an "urgent necessity", a French senator said

Ukraine busted a corruption scheme to buy artillery shells

29 are those wishing to run for president of Russia



"New York Times": Russia regains the initiative on the front in Ukraine

Russian advances near Avdiivka (Donetsk region), as well as around Bakhmut and Marinka in the same region and Kupiansk in Kharkiv, show that Russia has firmly taken the initiative in much of the battlefield.

This is what the "New York Times" writes, and according to the publication, it is precisely the small successes of the Russian army that prompt the authorities in Kyiv to consider the decision to mobilize up to 500,000 soldiers for the grueling battles next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about a mobilization involving 450-500 thousand people in his annual address this week. "This is a serious number" and arguments are still needed to accept the proposal made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he said.

Earlier this week, the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said he saw no alternative to large-scale mobilization. Kyiv is careful with such measures so as not to cause social tension.

The fighting for the now almost deserted town of Avdiivka and its surroundings began in October. Although with varying success, Moscow has already captured about 11 sq km in the vicinity, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine, in return, talks about Russian losses of 12,000 people in the east in the last two months. However, if Russia captures Avdiivka, it would be a strategic success for Ukraine and a breakthrough in its defense in the region, but also a blow to its fighting spirit: since the attempt by pro-Russian and Moscow-backed separatists in 2014, the town has not fallen into Russian hands. If Russia does indeed regain the initiative, it will not be different from last winter, although its advance at various points on the front in eastern Ukraine has not been successful.

A year later, times are difficult for Ukraine, also because of concerns raised by tens of billions of dollars in aid from the European Union and the United States blocked by political disagreements. Russia, meanwhile, took advantage by relying on numerical superiority. A major fighting with the National Guard in Avdiivka says: "I would say the motto of their attacks is 'We have more people than you - ammunition, bullets, rockets and shells.'"

Cities such as Kupiansk in the north were also devastated by relentless Russian attacks from the north and east. Attacks from Bakhmut (at the beginning of the year) to Avdiivka (today) have given Russia the opportunity to seize more territory than it lost in 2023, according to an analysis by the Estonian Defense Ministry.

However, this does not fundamentally change the balance of power: the front line has hardly moved this year.

Estonia is ready to help Kyiv to mobilize Ukrainian men residing abroad

Estonia is ready to help Ukraine mobilize its citizens if the two countries sign the relevant agreement, Ukrinform reported, citing Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets.

About 7,500 Ukrainian citizens of legal age reside in Estonia, but many of them are exempt from mobilization. For example, conscription does not apply to citizens who live permanently abroad, but it affects those who arrived in Estonia after February 24, 2022 and are currently temporarily residing in the country.

Laanemets noted that according to international law, Ukraine cannot mobilize Ukrainians living in Estonia, as this requires an agreement between the states.

The minister indicated that he intends to officially notify the Ukrainian authorities that if they intend to mobilize Ukrainian citizens living in Estonia, the latter is ready to conclude the corresponding agreement with Ukraine.

"Estonia will not stand aside. We will gladly conclude such an agreement and help Ukraine. We have an idea where these people live in Estonia. We are ready to help transfer these persons from Estonia to Ukraine, if necessary," the minister added.

Ukrinform recalls that Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, believes that Ukraine should recruit more soldiers, but this does not mean that the additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 citizens should take place within a month- two.

UNIAN: According to a Ukrainian colonel, several dozen outdated F-16s will not help Kyiv push out the Russians

Any Western weapons are unlikely to help dislodge Putin's forces from their entrenched defensive positions, Colonel Roman Kostenko, a commander, parliamentarian and member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, told the newspaper "Times", UNIAN news agency reported.

"I don't think there is any weapon now that can significantly affect the outcome of the war. ATACMS missiles cannot bring about a turning point. Military aircraft? They can only help us achieve parity. We are told that we will get modern F-16s, but F-16s are 1970s aircraft, and Russia has hundreds of 4++ generation fighters, I don't understand who thought we could beat Russia with a few dozen F-16s," Kostenko said.

According to him, Ukraine's realistic goal for 2024 should be not to lose any more of its territory and to strike as much as possible against Russian naval and land forces.

"We can't afford to go to war symmetrically with the Russians, launch attacks like the Russians, lose people like the Russians, or recruit like them. We have to find ways to lose ten times less people than they do. That's the only way to have a chance, because mathematically we will simply exhaust our men faster than them", emphasizes the colonel.

UNIAN recalls that Western analysts consider the current stalemate on the front in Ukraine to be the result of insufficient Western support for the Ukrainian army.

The delivery of more ammunition and drones to Ukraine is an "urgent necessity", a French senator said

The delivery of more ammunition and drones to Ukraine is an "urgent necessity", Cédric Perrin, chairman of the French Senate's defense committee, told AFP yesterday after returning from a fact-finding mission in Kyiv, AFP reported.

"The essential conclusion we drew from this trip is the urgent need to supply them with ammunition and drones," he said after spending a week in Poland and Ukraine with a delegation of French senators to reaffirm France's solidarity with Kyiv and support for its efforts on the eve of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

"The Russians are trying to wear them down by firing thousands of 155mm shells on the battlefield every day ... and sometimes sacrificing a thousand drones a day" against the Ukrainians, said Cédric Perrin, whose delegation spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, the head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov and the foreign policy adviser of the president Volodymyr Zelensky Igor Zhovkva.

"Fighting for their land, Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of all of Europe. History is written by the winners. If Vladimir Putin wins, he will impose his rules of the game," warns the senator, who calls on the French defense industry to mobilize.

"France produces 20,000 155 mm projectiles a year, but this is not enough," commented the senator at a time when Paris asked its manufacturers to adopt the logic of the "military economy" in order to supply ammunition to Ukraine and replenish French stocks .

At the same time, when it comes to drones, "we need mass production and self-sacrifice. We are currently in the process of changing our software, but it is urgent," emphasizes Perrin.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the French Senate will publish a report on this mission in Ukraine on January 17, according to AFP.

Ukraine busted a corruption scheme to buy artillery shells

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense broke up a corruption scheme for the purchase of artillery shells for the Ukrainian army worth almost 1.5 billion hryvnias (nearly 40 million dollars), UNIAN reported.

The press service of the SBU reported that as a result of investigative actions in Kyiv, the head of one of the main directorates of the Ministry of Defense, who was involved in the transaction, was detained.

According to the investigative authorities, the official from the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with a company producing special products in December of last year for the purchase of a large batch of artillery shells for the Ukrainian army. However, at that time, funds from the state budget were not transferred to the manufacturer's accounts.

The newly created Agency for Defense Purchases of the Ministry of Defense subsequently concluded a more profitable contract for the supply of the same projectiles with the same manufacturer, according to UNIAN.

The new contract, unlike the previous one, provides for the purchase of ammunition without intermediaries, directly from the manufacturer, which reduces delivery times and the price of production.

However, the official in question, disregarding the contract of the Defense Procurement Agency, unjustifiably continued the operation of the preliminary contract with the company producing special products.

Moreover, after the continuation of the old contract, almost 1.5 billion hryvnias were transferred to the account of a foreign intermediary company. This amount exceeded by 30 percent the value of the production according to the direct contract with the manufacturer, which damaged the state budget.

During searches of the workplace and residence of the detained official, documents confirming the corruption scheme were found.

The official has been removed from office, he has been held accountable and the Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to recover the illegally spent funds, according to "Reuters".

29 are those wishing to run for president of Russia

29 are those wishing to run for president of the Russian Federation in the upcoming elections. This was announced by the head of the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Ela Pamfilova.

Earlier it became clear that former TV journalist Ekaterina Duntsova was banned from participating due to "errors" in her registration. Duntsova, 40, had planned to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 17. Voting will take place over three days - from March 15 to 17.

This week, current head of state Vladimir Putin filed for registration. This time he will contest the elections as an independent candidate. It must collect at least 300,000 signatures. From December 27 to January 31, they must be submitted to the Central Election Commission. The commission will check the signatures and decide whether to register the candidate within ten days.

The Kremlin says Putin will win because he enjoys genuine support across society, with opinion polls putting him at around 80%.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg