PM Denkov: Bulgaria Sees 50% Surge in Foreign Investment

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov heralds a momentous achievement in Bulgaria's economic landscape, revealing an astounding 50% surge in foreign investment during 2023. In an interview with bTV, Denkov attributed this surge to the government's relentless pursuit of attracting investors, labeling it as a paramount reform, second only to the ongoing justice system overhaul.

Denkov highlighted the instrumental role of investors, citing their contributions not only in monetary terms but also in enhancing organizational frameworks that lead to heightened wages for workers. Expressing pride, he revealed that the country has witnessed an unparalleled influx of investments, reaching a pinnacle unseen in the past 15 years and poised to exceed 3.5 billion euros by year-end.

In an impassioned statement, Denkov emphasized the tangible impact of these investments on elevating people's incomes, underscoring the significance of this economic surge for the populace.

Addressing the imminent rotation of leadership in March, Denkov affirmed a commitment to honoring agreements, stating that Mariya Gabriel will assume the role of prime minister while he will transition to the position of deputy prime minister. Additionally, he hinted at a potential return to the Ministry of Education in the near future.