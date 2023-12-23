Sofia Unveils Upgraded Tram Line 5 and Altered Bus Routes

Sofia's iconic tram Line No. 5 embarks on a significant comeback, restoring the city's oldest tram route to the "Knyazhevo" district. The reinstatement of this historical line signifies not only a revival but a substantial transformation, accompanied by sweeping upgrades and reconfigurations across the city's public transport infrastructure.

The rejuvenation of Line No. 5 involves extensive enhancements, including the complete replacement of rail tracks, the installation of a new contact network, and the construction of modern platforms and parking shelters. These measures aim to elevate commuter experience and streamline services along this reinvigorated route.

In tandem with the tram line's restoration, adjustments to other transport services have been instituted. Night bus lines N3 and N4 undergo notable route changes, extending their coverage across key areas. Line N3's revised course encompasses a journey through multiple boulevards and squares, eventually converging with the route of bus line No. 120 to ensure comprehensive connectivity.

The changed route of Line N3: on the established route to the stop with code 1219 "Ovcha Kupel" straight on "President Lincoln" Blvd., left on "Ovcha Kupel" Blvd., straight on "Nikola Mushanov" Blvd., "Vazkresenie" Blvd. " and along the shared route to "Al. Stamboliyski", right along "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd., left through "Sveta Nedelya" Square, along the established route to stop code 2107 "Hadji Dimitar Metro Station", right along "Levski Vekoven" St., left along "Todorini Kukli" St. " and along the route of bus line No. 120 to the stop with code 2430 "Zh.k. Levski G" two-way.

A new two-way stop is being opened on "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd. with codes 6401 and 6553 "Vazrazhdane Square".

Line N4 will run: from Gotse Delchev district along the established route to the stop with code 1301 "Pl. Ruchei", turn left along "Acad. Blvd. Ivan Evstratiev Geshov", right on "Georgi Sofiyski" Str., straight on "Praga" Blvd. and along the established route to Druzhba 2 district, two-way.

Bus lines N3 and N4 will stop at all existing tram, bus and trolleybus stops along the routes. All types of transport documents issued by the Central Government are valid for travel in them.