Bronze Figures from Soviet Army Monument Relocated for Restoration Amid Controversy

Amid fervent controversy and legal tussles, the bronze figures disassembled from Sofia's Soviet Army Monument are presently en route to a specified storage location, marking a crucial juncture in the ongoing debate surrounding the monument's fate. The Sofia Regional Administration, underscoring its commitment to responsible state property management, has initiated measures for both the relocation and eventual restoration of these historic figures.

The unfolding events trace back to directives issued by the Sofia City Administrative Court, prompting the suspension of the dismantling operations at the Soviet Army Monument on December 19. Governor Vyara Todeva spearheaded this action, a response to polarizing sentiments within Bulgarian society, as acknowledged by Prime Minister Denkov. The subsequent appeals lodged against these directives reflect the divisive nature of the monument's removal.

In an effort to ensure the safeguarding of these significant artifacts, the Sofia Regional Administration solidified a contract with a municipal security entity, tasked with overseeing the protection of the dismantled bronze figures at the designated storage facility. Furthermore, plans for the meticulous restoration of these iconic figures have been set in motion, entrusted to Markovstudio under a contract finalized on December 22.

Despite encountering opposition and facing contentious claims from external sources, the Sofia Regional Administration remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring the memorial complex's figures. Amid allegations of acting against public interest, the administration stands by its pledge to preserve these historical representations.