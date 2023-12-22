Plan Your Breaks: Bulgarians' 2024 Holiday Calendar Breakdown

As Bulgarians step into the new year of 2024, a diverse landscape of workdays and holidays awaits, promising both extended breaks and routine work weeks. With insights into the holiday calendar, Bulgarians can anticipate strategic planning for their time off throughout the year.

In a year that comprises a total of 251 working days, including standard 2008 working hours and 14 recognized holidays, Bulgarians will experience a mix of long weekends and scattered breaks throughout various months.

The year kicks off with a single holiday on January 1, while February marks the leap year's addition of an extra working day - February 29, a Thursday.

March holds promise for a long weekend, with March 3 falling on a Sunday, granting an additional day off on March 4 in celebration of the National Holiday. However, April lacks any additional holidays.

May stands out as the month with the highest number of days off. Bulgarians will enjoy a long weekend for Labor Day on May 1, followed by four consecutive holidays for Easter from May 3 to May 6. Despite May 6 being St. George's Day, no extra day off is granted as it coincides with a Monday.

May continues to offer respite with another extended break around May 24, The Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, allowing for three consecutive days off from May 24 to May 26.

June, July, and August bear no additional holidays, but September brings two prolonged weekends. Unification Day on September 6 falls on a Friday, leading to a consecutive break till September 8. Additionally, September 22 being Independence Day grants an extra day off on September 23.

October and November pass without additional holidays, while December presents a unique situation. The Christmas holidays from December 24 to December 26, falling on Tuesday to Thursday, offer a shortened working week with only Monday and Friday being workdays.

The year wraps up with December 31 falling on a Tuesday, designated as a regular working day.