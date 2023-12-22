Bulgaria Anticipates Austria's Verdict on Schengen Entry Soon

Bulgaria's Minister of the Interior, Kalin Stoyanov, has underlined the ongoing discussions aimed at securing Austria's decision concerning Bulgaria's Schengen membership. With the recent approval from the Dutch parliament for Bulgaria's full inclusion in the Schengen area, the focus is now on Austria.

Stoyanov expressed the intensity of ongoing discussions and continuous communication between key figures. He stressed the involvement of various parties, including Romania's interior minister, the European Commission, and Brussels-based institutions, indicating collaborative efforts to secure Bulgaria's Schengen entry.

He emphasized, "We are making every effort to ensure Bulgaria's Schengen membership. Intense negotiations persist, and I am hopeful that a decision will materialize in the coming days."