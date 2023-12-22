Health Official Warns of Measles Outbreak Potential in Bulgaria

Amid concerns over measles outbreaks in neighboring countries, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Angel Kunchev, highlighted the risk of measles spreading due to incomplete vaccination coverage.

Kunchev noted that while Bulgaria's vaccination coverage against measles, mumps, and rubella is at 91.2% for the first dose and 87.2% for the second, it falls short of the recommended 95%.

With Romania recently declaring a national measles epidemic, reporting approximately 2,500 cases and a fatality, Kunchev emphasized the risk of an epidemic due to low vaccination rates, cautioning about the contagiousness of measles and its severe consequences.

Highlighting the disease's impact on immune systems, Kunchev referenced a previous measles epidemic in Bulgaria, which affected 22,000 individuals and led to 22 fatalities.

Besides measles concerns, Kunchev mentioned an anticipated rise in influenza cases over the upcoming weeks, attributing the surge to delayed doctor visits during holidays. He emphasized the need for influenza vaccination to prepare against expected strains.

Addressing the shift in public perception towards vaccination after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kunchev urged the public to consider getting vaccinated against the flu even in January. He stressed the importance of immunization in combating potential epidemic strains.

Amid this health alert, Kunchev reassured that despite increased COVID-19 detections, the health system remains capable of providing necessary treatment.