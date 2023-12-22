Bulgaria: Toll System Cameras Unusable for Speeding Tickets Until Mid-2024

The utilization of toll system cameras for speeding fines faces a delay until mid-2024, Minister of Regional Development Andrey Tsekov revealed. In response to queries from MP Hristo Terziyski, Tsekov clarified that drivers cannot presently be fined for speeding based on these uncertified cameras.

Contrary to prior official statements indicating the toll system's integration with the Traffic Police for issuing electronic tickets based on average speed, this implementation remains a future prospect. The delay indicates that fines under the Road Traffic Act are unlikely to occur until the middle of 2024. The toll system comprises 295 fixed and 55 mobile cameras, pending certification for police usage.

The Minister highlighted an ongoing experiment to gauge average car speeds on Sofia's Northern speed tangent. The results uncovered that one in every four cars was traveling at speeds exceeding the limit. This delay in camera certification prolongs the absence of electronic tickets based on toll system data.