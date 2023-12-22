Day 667 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia May Cut Diplomatic Ties With US If It Seizes Its Assets

Day 667 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

WSJ: Patrushev orchestrated Prigozhin's assassination

The US is imposing sanctions on financial institutions that help Russia circumvent sanctions

New drone attack against Kyiv

Zelensky: Russian military activity is slowing down

Russia will never leave alone any country that confiscates its assets

Russia may cut diplomatic ties with the US if it seizes its assets, Russian deputy foreign minister warns

The Polish foreign minister is in Kyiv , a Ukrainian official said

We cannot let Russia win, Macron said in Jordan



The murder of the founder of PMC "Wagner" and the so-called "Putin's chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin, was organized by the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, the American newspaper Wall Street Journal claims.

Patrushev began warning Russian President Vladimir Putin about the threat posed by Prigozhin's growing influence as early as the summer of 2022, the paper said, citing anonymous intelligence sources.

However, the president did not listen to his words, because according to the Kremlin, the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" achieved success on the battlefield in Ukraine. A former Russian intelligence officer claims that the situation changed dramatically in October 2022.

At that time, Prigozhin called Putin and complained in plain text about the shortage of ammunition leading to heavy losses. At the time, Patrushev was in Putin's office, the publication's source claimed.

Prigozhin's subsequent complaints about PMC Wagner supplies, including public conflicts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, were ignored by Putin.

In June 2023, when Prigozhin started a rebellion, Patrushev saw this as an opportunity to finally get rid of the head of PMC "Wagner", the article claims.

According to the publication, after the mercenaries were withdrawn from Belarus with the mediation of Alexander Lukashenko, and Putin promised to stop the persecution of the rebels, Patrushev began to develop a plan to assassinate Prigozhin.

The WSJ's sources say Putin did not object to the plans. A small bomb was allegedly planted under the wing of the Embraer-135 private jet used by Wagner as he prepared to take off on August 23 from Sheremetyevo Airport.

Half an hour after takeoff, the plane crashed in the Tver region. The victims of the crash were all ten people on board. Eyewitnesses claim that there was an explosion on board.

The US is imposing sanctions on financial institutions that help Russia circumvent sanctions

Today, US President Joe Biden will sign an order under which Washington will impose sanctions on financial institutions that help Russia circumvent existing restrictions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, Reuters reported.

The executive order, which is part of a sweeping US crackdown on sanctions evasion, also allows Washington to ban products originating in Russia but transiting through third countries, such as seafood and diamonds, Yellen said.

"Today we are taking steps to deploy new and powerful tools against Russia's military machine," the US Treasury secretary said. "And we will not hesitate to use these new tools to take decisive and precise action against financial institutions that facilitate supplies for Russia's military machine," she added.

Senior members of the US government told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the new executive order would be a clear signal to financial institutions that they must either stop their companies shipping parts and equipment to the Russian military sector or face significant sanctions.

Reuters reminds that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the United States and its allies, along with the EU and Great Britain, have imposed a number of sanctions on Moscow and continue to increase the pressure on President Vladimir Putin, Russian finances and dozens of oligarchs.

New drone attack against Kyiv

Another drone attack against the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. At least two people were injured.

This is the sixth drone strike against Kyiv this month.

According to the information of the mayor of the city - Vitaliy Klitschko, a multi-story residential building was struck, as well as an unfinished block of flats.

Local fires occurred, but they were extinguished in a timely manner.

Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his compatriots to maintain their fighting spirit and not give up defending their country.

❗️Russia attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed drones last night. Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kyiv region under attack.



2 people have been injured. pic.twitter.com/HIyx9p5z4G — UNITED24media (@United24media) December 22, 2023

Zelensky: Russian military activity is slowing down

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported today signs of a slowdown in Russian military activity, Reuters reported, as quoted by BTA.

This happened against the background of recent fears that the dynamics of the war were turning in Russia's favor, and increasingly confident statements by representatives of the Russian authorities.

“We are receiving signals that Russian military planning and activity is slowing down”, Zelensky said in his evening video address. He cited a Ukrainian military intelligence report as the source of his information.

"There are signs of slowing down" of "the enemy's plans, of the work of the Russian defense (industry)," the Ukrainian president said. "We will continue to support their delay," added Zelensky.

He did not elaborate.

In its evening briefing, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces gave no indication of a halt to Russian attacks along the 1,000-kilometer front line. He reported at least 30 repulsed attacks at Avdiivka and 11 at Marinka - two of the hottest spots in the war at that point - as well as seven in the Bakhmut area.

The three Ukrainian cities are located in eastern Donetsk region.

In yesterday's summary, the Ukrainian army announced an increase in Russian artillery fire.

Russia will never leave alone any country that confiscates its assets

Russia will never leave alone any country that seizes its assets, the Kremlin said on Friday, and vowed to consider what Western assets it could seize in retaliation in such a scenario.

The Kremlin commented on the idea, proposed by some politicians and actively discussed in Europe, that frozen Russian assets worth 300 billion dollars be handed over to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that any such seizure would deal a serious blow to the international financial system and that Russia would defend its rights in court and in other ways if it happened.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called German leaders a "thieving gang" after being asked at a news conference in Tunis about Germany's proposal to seize frozen Russian assets.

Prosecutors in Germany said on Wednesday that they had requested the confiscation of more than 720 million euros from a bank account in Frankfurt of a Russian financial institution. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the institution was the National Settlement Depository, the domestic settlement agent owned by the Moscow Stock Exchange, which plays an important role in Russia's financial system as an intermediary with international markets.

Russia may cut diplomatic ties with the US if it seizes its assets, Russian deputy foreign minister warns

Russia may sever diplomatic relations with the United States if Washington seizes Russian assets frozen because of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency today, Reuters reported.

The US "should not act under the illusion... that Russia has clung to diplomatic relations with this country with both hands," Ryabkov said.

Russia is ready to quickly respond in an identical manner if Washington deploys short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Ryabkov also said. According to him, Moscow is closely monitoring the development of missiles in the United States, as well as their potential deployment, and is ready to quickly make the necessary political decisions.

He added that Moscow and Washington are in contact regarding a potential prisoner exchange between the two countries.

The Polish foreign minister is in Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on his first official visit abroad, the ambassador of Ukraine to Poland said, quoted by Reuters.

"Welcome to Kyiv! Thank you for supporting Ukraine. Together we are stronger!", Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych wrote in his post on X (until recently, Twitter). He did this in response to a selfie posted by Sikorski from the Ukrainian capital.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in Ukraine on his first foreign visit. Today he will give a speech in the Vekhovna Rada, confirming that relations with Ukraine is one of the highest matters to the new government.https://t.co/kCmvbcEZZ1 pic.twitter.com/IIVDwK9DFv — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) December 22, 2023

We cannot let Russia win, Macron said in Jordan

The West cannot let Russia win in Ukraine and support for Kyiv must continue, French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday, quoted by France Press.

Macron said this at a Christmas dinner with French military personnel stationed in Jordan.

"You know what the balance of power is, you know what we cannot allow to happen - we cannot let Russia win," the French leader pointed out.

"What would tomorrow be like for Europe otherwise? We will continue to help Ukraine. What we are doing, even though it has its price, is decisive for our future security, for our role in Europe and for the sovereignty of Ukraine," added President Macron.

The situation is particularly delicate for Ukraine, as both the US and the EU are slow to unblock new financial aid, notes AFP.

"Today, in this country that has been subject to Russian aggression since the beginning of 2022, Russian aggression continues in the conditions of the icy winter," Emmanuel Macron said.

