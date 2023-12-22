Austria's Schengen Demands Questioned by Bulgarian "Border Police" Director

Anton Zlatanov, the director of Bulgaria's Border Police, addressed Austria's requirements for Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, calling them potentially political rather than professional. In an interview with жTV, Zlatanov expressed uncertainty regarding the stipulations put forth by Austria and highlighted the lack of concrete professional arguments against Bulgaria's entry into Schengen.

Austria has signaled support for Bulgaria and Romania to join the "air Schengen," which would eliminate airport checks. However, Zlatanov indicated that it might be premature for land borders to open, given Austria's set conditions. Although Bulgaria initially aimed for full-fledged Schengen accession, recent shifts in the government's stance have emerged.

Zlatanov clarified that Austria's request for all migrants passing through Bulgaria and subsequently caught in Austria to be returned to Bulgaria was an opinion voiced by a single deputy, describing it as more of a political statement. He emphasized Bulgaria's adherence to European regulations, particularly the Dublin agreement, registering over 16,000 people this year alone.

The Border Police director highlighted a recent inspection involving 14 countries that resulted in a positive evaluation of border control operations. Zlatanov stressed Bulgaria's readiness to meet professional requirements, underscoring that the pending decision is of a political nature.

Regarding border control effectiveness, Zlatanov noted an improved system and a decrease in daily entry attempts since the summer peak of 1,500. He acknowledged enhanced cooperation with Turkey.

While recognizing the challenge of preventing all entry attempts, Zlatanov asserted efforts to apprehend those entering illegally, often uncovering human trafficking networks. He addressed isolated cases of police collusion with traffickers, emphasizing the enforcement against such individuals without tainting the overall force.

"Border Police," comprising 7,500 personnel, is actively combating these issues and expelling compromised individuals from the system, Zlatanov emphasized.