Shocking Assault: Teens Film and Share Brutal Attack on Homeless Woman in Sofia

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia as a group of teenagers subjected a homeless woman to a vicious assault, capturing the brutality on a mobile phone and sharing the video across social media platforms, as reported by Nova TV.

The perpetrators, aged between 13 and 15, callously filmed themselves laughing while relentlessly kicking the woman throughout her body.

While the father of one of the involved teens declined to comment, an acquaintance familiar with the individuals shed light on the distressing event. Notably, the witness revealed the presence of a girl among the assailants.

Offering insight into the possible triggers for such behavior, the anonymous source suggested that upbringing could play a role, pointing to the absence of parental guidance. Commenting on the situation, she highlighted the impact of family dynamics on a child's psyche, citing the influence of separated parents and prolonged absence of one parent as potential factors.

This appalling incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the upbringing and moral guidance provided to youths in Bulgarian society.