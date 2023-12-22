Tragedy Strikes Christmas Market as Falling Tree Claims Life in Belgium

World » EU | December 22, 2023, Friday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Tragedy Strikes Christmas Market as Falling Tree Claims Life in Belgium

A tragic incident unfolded at a Christmas market in Belgium as a towering 20-meter-tall Christmas tree collapsed, claiming the life of one woman and leaving two others injured, according to DPA reports.

The distressing event occurred in Oudenaarde, situated approximately 50 km west of Brussels. Local authorities indicated that the tree was toppled by a powerful gust of wind, leading to the catastrophic outcome.

Eyewitnesses recounted the swift response of around 20 individuals who rushed to aid those trapped under the fallen tree. Amid the chaos, rescuers arrived promptly, managing to extract two of the three trapped individuals. Despite these efforts, the woman with severe injuries tragically succumbed a short while later in the hospital.

The Belgian police have initiated an investigation into the incident, seeking to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the tree's collapse.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belgium, Christmas, tree
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria