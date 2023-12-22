Tragedy Strikes Christmas Market as Falling Tree Claims Life in Belgium

A tragic incident unfolded at a Christmas market in Belgium as a towering 20-meter-tall Christmas tree collapsed, claiming the life of one woman and leaving two others injured, according to DPA reports.

The distressing event occurred in Oudenaarde, situated approximately 50 km west of Brussels. Local authorities indicated that the tree was toppled by a powerful gust of wind, leading to the catastrophic outcome.

Eyewitnesses recounted the swift response of around 20 individuals who rushed to aid those trapped under the fallen tree. Amid the chaos, rescuers arrived promptly, managing to extract two of the three trapped individuals. Despite these efforts, the woman with severe injuries tragically succumbed a short while later in the hospital.

The Belgian police have initiated an investigation into the incident, seeking to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the tree's collapse.