Czech Republic Mourns Victims of Prague University Tragedy

The Czech Republic has declared December 23rd as a day of mourning following the devastating shooting incident at Prague University, as reported by Reuters.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic conveyed that efforts are ongoing to identify the victims, and their nationalities remain to be determined.

At a press conference held by the Ministry of the Interior and the police, it was disclosed that the perpetrator behind the attack was a 24-year-old student, David K., affiliated with Charles University. The assailant took the lives of 14 individuals within the Faculty of Philosophy at Jan Palach Square before taking his own life. Additionally, 25 people sustained injuries, with 10 in critical condition.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed profound sorrow and condemnation, emphasizing, "Many young people needlessly lost their lives. There are many injured. Some unfortunately very seriously. There is no justification for this horrific act and I am deeply saddened and disgusted by this senseless and brutal violence. At this time it appears to be the work of a lone gunman, who is already dead. It is not international terrorism or organized crime," in a special video address.

The perpetrator is also suspected of another recent murder, involving a man and his young daughter in a village near Prague.