COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 207 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
@Pixabay
207 are the new cases infected with the coronavirus in Bulgaria out of 1,615 tests, according to the data of the unified information portal.
One patient with coronavirus has died, and 39 have been cured in the last 24 hours.
372 people have been hospitalized after contracting the virus, of which 33 are in intensive care units. 24 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.
138 doses of vaccines were administered.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Health Official Warns of Measles Outbreak Potential in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 226 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
- » COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 241 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
- » COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 333 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
- » National Health Insurance Fund's 2024 Budget Clears Second Reading in Parliament
- » COVID-19 Vaccine Waste: EU Nations Discard 4 Billion Euros Worth of Doses