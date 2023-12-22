COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 207 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

207 are the new cases infected with the coronavirus in Bulgaria out of 1,615 tests, according to the data of the unified information portal.

One patient with coronavirus has died, and 39 have been cured in the last 24 hours.

372 people have been hospitalized after contracting the virus, of which 33 are in intensive care units. 24 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

138 doses of vaccines were administered.