Radev Pushes Government for Full Schengen Membership by Year's End

President Rumen Radev has pressed the Bulgarian government for swift action to ensure the country's full accession to the Schengen Area by the end of the year. In a pointed statement made to journalists at Sofia Airport just before his departure for a visit to Kosovo, President Radev stressed the need for the government to offer a clear explanation for any actions that may undermine Bulgaria's national interests and hinder its complete integration into the European framework.

During his visit to Kosovo, President Radev's agenda primarily centers on fostering stronger bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Kosovo. The discussions will encompass various areas of mutual interest, including Kosovo's aspirations for European integration and the status and support of the Bulgarian community residing in Kosovo. Additionally, regional stability within Southeast Europe remains a key focal point during his diplomatic engagements.

President Radev's call for Bulgaria's prompt inclusion in the Schengen zone highlights the nation's strategic interests in becoming a more integral part of the European Union.