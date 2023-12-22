The Astronomical Winter Has Arrived
This morning, at 5:27 a.m., the astronomical onset of winter commenced, marking the start of the winter solstice as well. As per the Institute of Astronomy's calendar, this day signifies the sun's southernmost position for the year. Today's sunrise is at 7:53 a.m., while sunset is expected at 4:55 p.m., providing a daylight duration of 9 hours and 2 minutes between December 20 and 24.
Similar to previous seasons, the delayed official commencement of winter in 2023 is attributed to the preceding leap year. Looking ahead, spring is set to begin on March 20, 2024, at 5:06 a.m. in Bulgarian time.
