Bulgarian Scientist Collaborates with NASA to Decode Astronauts' Movements in Space

Bulgarian neurologist Ognyan Kolev has contributed significantly to one of NASA's most extensive studies, recently published in the esteemed Journal of Vestibular Research. The groundbreaking study, titled "Astronauts Eye-Head Coordination Dysfunction," emerges from a longstanding partnership between Professor Kolev, from the Institute of Neurobiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, and the US space agency.

Spanning over 20 NASA space shuttle missions, the research delves into the intricacies of astronauts' movement coordination in space. Specifically, it addresses challenges related to spacecraft control during critical moments like landing and in-flight maneuvers. Additionally, it scrutinizes astronauts' abilities to perform routine tasks and experiments while in orbit.

Professor Kolev emphasized, "Despite advancements in spacecraft technology, the human element remains pivotal in ensuring mission success." His collaboration with NASA spans more than two decades, demonstrating his extensive involvement and expertise in the field.