Chaos at Prague University: Multiple Fatalities Reported!

Reports emerged today of a harrowing shooting incident at a university building in Prague, Czech Republic, resulting in multiple casualties and numerous injuries. Czech police confirmed the distressing news but refrained from specifying the exact count of victims, as per Reuters.

Students hiding on ledge during mass shooting at Charles University in Prague pic.twitter.com/2LqVA2gm2M — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

"Based on preliminary information, we can confirm that there are people killed and injured at the scene," mentioned a post on a social media platform by the authorities. Тhe number of injured may exceed 20 people.

⚡️ The shooting took place on the territory of Charles University in the center of #Prague#Czech Police say people have been killed and injured people. The exact number of victims and injured has not been specified.



Reports suggest the incident occurred at Charles University… pic.twitter.com/q0stT7hm5C — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 21, 2023

Police swiftly responded to the crisis, announcing the elimination of the shooter within the university premises.

The Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, situated at the heart of the capital, issued urgent directives to its students via email following the disturbing event: "Stay where you are. Do not go out anywhere if you are in a hall in the building. Lock and put furniture in the doorways, turn off the lights."

Shoots can be heard in the video. Large police presence at the scene. pic.twitter.com/oqtmIIcyG8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 21, 2023

Amidst the unfolding tragedy, precise details concerning the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain undisclosed. Police units rushed to Jan Palach Square in Prague, where the incident took place, with the area housing the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design, as highlighted by reports.

Authorities continue to investigate the distressing situation, leaving the community anxiously awaiting further updates.