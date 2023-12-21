Chaos at Prague University: Multiple Fatalities Reported!

Bulgaria: Chaos at Prague University: Multiple Fatalities Reported!

Reports emerged today of a harrowing shooting incident at a university building in Prague, Czech Republic, resulting in multiple casualties and numerous injuries. Czech police confirmed the distressing news but refrained from specifying the exact count of victims, as per Reuters.

"Based on preliminary information, we can confirm that there are people killed and injured at the scene," mentioned a post on a social media platform by the authorities. Тhe number of injured may exceed 20 people.

Police swiftly responded to the crisis, announcing the elimination of the shooter within the university premises.

The Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, situated at the heart of the capital, issued urgent directives to its students via email following the disturbing event: "Stay where you are. Do not go out anywhere if you are in a hall in the building. Lock and put furniture in the doorways, turn off the lights."

Amidst the unfolding tragedy, precise details concerning the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain undisclosed. Police units rushed to Jan Palach Square in Prague, where the incident took place, with the area housing the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design, as highlighted by reports.

Authorities continue to investigate the distressing situation, leaving the community anxiously awaiting further updates.

