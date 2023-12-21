European Commission Initiates Proceedings Against Bulgaria, Austria, and Poland for Missed Climate Plan Deadlines

The European Commission has taken formal action against Bulgaria, Austria, and Poland, urging these nations to submit their revised national energy and climate plans aligning with the EU's 2030 climate and energy goals. This action follows a failure to meet the June 30, 2023 deadline for submitting updated plans, a requirement outlined by European regulations.

Infringement proceedings have been initiated due to the countries' non-compliance in presenting a draft revision of their integrated national energy and climate plan for the 2021-2030 period. These national strategies are pivotal for achieving the EU's ambitious targets concerning greenhouse gas emissions reduction, renewable energy adoption, and energy efficiency improvements. The Commission emphasizes that these plans are fundamental to developing necessary supportive policies to meet these objectives.

Concurrently, the EC has given the green light to Bulgaria's territorial just transition plans, sanctioning the allocation of €1.2 billion aimed at facilitating the shift away from coal in regions like Stara Zagora, Kyustendil, and Pernik.

The developments highlight a dual narrative for Bulgaria: praised for its territorial transition strategy while facing scrutiny over the missed climate plan deadlines alongside Austria and Poland.