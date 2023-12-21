Political Uproar: Controversial Cake Depictions of Soviet Monument Stir Outrage

A heated controversy erupted within Parliament following the revelation of images capturing a Christmas celebration hosted by Democratic Bulgaria. Georgi Svilensky, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), unveiled photos portraying cakes shaped to resemble the Soviet Army monument, fueling intense debate and criticism.

The cakes were intricately decorated, with one displaying sugar-crafted heads and feet, symbolizing figures from the dismantled monument. The other cake depicted the monument in its original form before its removal. Svilensky condemned the event, referring to the attendees as 'the new barbarians.' Outside the parliamentary session, Ivan Chenchev from the BSP urged the resignation of all politicians involved in the controversial cake celebrations.

Earlier today, the Administrative Court in Sofia stated that the dismantling of the Soviet Army Monument lacked a legal mandate, leading to an immediate cessation as per the court's directive.

An in-depth investigation revealed that the regional administration initiated the dismantling without formal authorization, relying solely on an expert assessment and a budget allocation of BGN 260,000. These actions were undertaken without proper documentation or administrative backing, despite the monument's transition from public state property to private ownership.

This cessation resulted from a petition submitted by the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" and the "Stand Up.BG" movement under Maya Manolova's leadership. In response, the regional administration intends to challenge the court's decision before the approaching Friday deadline.

Simultaneously, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) urged Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov to investigate and hold accountable the regional governor and involved officials in the monument's removal.