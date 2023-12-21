New 'Help Me' App in Bulgaria Aims to Combat Domestic Violence

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel introduced a powerful tool, the 'Help Me' ('Помогни ми') mobile application, signaling a collective stance against all forms of violence during its launch at the Council of Ministers. This app serves as an informational resource providing crucial details about the legal assistance available to victims of domestic abuse.

Natalya Ilieva from the National Bureau for Legal Aid highlighted the application's user-friendly design, emphasizing its ease of use, where pertinent information is just two clicks away.

Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel underlined the significance of the Protection against Domestic Violence Act and the National Council for Prevention of Domestic Violence, outlining their pivotal role in addressing domestic abuse.

Encouraging victims to seek help, Gabriel emphasized the application's role in fostering collaboration among institutions, regional centers, and crisis facilities. Despite its significance, she stressed that the app is just the initial step toward protecting victims and emphasized the need for comprehensive efforts.

Gabriel urged the consolidation of efforts to yield tangible outcomes in violence prevention policies, emphasizing the importance of practical results in the endeavor.

This launch echoes Bulgaria's commitment to combating domestic violence, employing technology as a proactive measure for safeguarding victims and offering a pathway to essential support.