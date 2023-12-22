Weather In Bulgaria: Showers And Snow Expected Across The Country

Bulgaria braces for a mixed bag of weather today as overcast skies dominate, bringing with them varied precipitation patterns across the nation.

Rain showers are anticipated, initially gracing the western regions during the morning and traversing to the eastern parts later in the day. As the day progresses, these showers are predicted to transition into snowfall specifically in the Fore-Balkan and higher-altitude valleys by late afternoon, eventually tapering off from the northwest. Expect moderate southwesterly winds, shifting to west-northwesterly and gaining strength in the northern areas. Temperature highs are expected to range from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, while Sofia is set to experience a high of 5 degrees Celsius.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be characterized by overcast skies accompanied by rain showers persisting until the evening. Winds from the west-northwest will range from moderate to strong, with temperatures reaching highs between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

In the mountainous regions, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with snowfall and strong to stormy west-northwesterly winds. Anticipate temperatures hovering around 2 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and dropping to minus 3 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.