Bulgaria Sees Surge in Q3 Labour Costs: Up by 15.1% Year-on-Year
Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute revealed a substantial uptick in total hourly labour costs during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, marking a noteworthy 15.1% increase based on initial data.
The surge was evident across various sectors, notably with a 16.6% rise in industrial labour costs, a 13.9% increase in services, and a 17.0% uptick in construction. Education led the charge with a remarkable 21.9% spike in labour costs, followed closely by accommodation, food services, and transportation and storage sectors.
Breaking down the figures, wages and salary expenses surged by 15.8% per hour worked compared to the previous year, while non-wage expenses also saw a substantial 11.5% rise. Educational sectors saw the most significant growth in wages and salaries at 23.8%, whereas other service activities reported a 7.6% increase.
