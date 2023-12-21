No Blue And Green Zone In Sofia During Holidays

Society | December 21, 2023, Thursday // 14:12
Bulgaria: No Blue And Green Zone In Sofia During Holidays Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Sofia's residents and visitors are in for a parking treat during the upcoming festive season. The city administration has announced an enticing offer – from December 23 to December 27, and again from December 30 to January 1, 2024, parking within the blue and green zones of Sofia will be entirely free.

The suspension of the blue and green zones during these holidays is set to provide a hassle-free experience for those navigating the city center. This initiative aims to offer convenience and alleviate parking concerns during the festive period, allowing everyone to enjoy the holidays without the typical parking restrictions.

This special arrangement comes as a boon to locals and tourists alike, offering a stress-free experience while visiting or residing in Sofia during the celebratory season. So, mark your calendars and take advantage of this opportunity to park without the usual constraints within the city center.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, parking, holidays, center
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria