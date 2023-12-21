Bulgaria's Just Transition: EU Injects EUR 1.2 Billion to Transform Coal Regions into Green Hubs

Bulgaria embarks on a green revolution with the European Commission's endorsement of the country's Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs), marking a monumental stride toward sustainable development. The European Union's Just Transition Fund (JTF) is set to infuse Bulgaria with EUR 1.2 billion, earmarked to empower regions grappling with coal phase-outs and CO2 emission cuts.

This significant funding aligns with Bulgaria's commitment to tackling climate challenges, meeting EU 2030 climate and energy targets, and fostering a climate-neutral economy by 2050. It complements a broader EUR 11 billion Cohesion Policy geared toward fortifying Bulgaria's competitiveness, unity, and environmental sustainability from 2021 to 2027.

The impact of the JTF extends to 96 regions across the EU, with Stara Zagora, Kyustendil, and Pernik in Bulgaria at the forefront of transformative change. The comprehensive plan envisions generating employment, nurturing skill development, land rehabilitation, energy efficiency enhancement, and catalyzing economic diversification.

In Stara Zagora, housing coal mines and thermal power plants, the JTF-backed initiative aims to steer the region toward a green economy. Its objectives include creating fresh job prospects, mapping employee skill sets, and rejuvenating degraded sites for renewable energy and clean technology projects.

Kyustendil, having commenced its coal phase-out two decades ago, is poised to receive JTF support in reskilling workers, promoting renewable energy installations, establishing industrial parks, and harnessing geothermal energy resources.

Pernik, neighboring Kyustendil and strategically located near Sofia, is primed for socio-economic upswing through JTF allocations. The plan involves propelling research and development in renewable energy, nurturing clean tech solutions, and setting up pivotal industrial and material science centers.

Through the JTF's far-reaching initiatives, these Bulgarian regions are at the cusp of a transformative journey, steering toward sustainable growth and championing a greener, more resilient future.