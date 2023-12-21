Ryanair Unveils New Routes: Sofia to Copenhagen and Alicante

Bulgaria's Sofia airport revealed exciting news of Ryanair's plans to introduce two fresh direct flight routes in 2024. The Irish carrier will offer connections to Copenhagen, Denmark, and Alicante, Spain, operating between March 31 and October 26.

Starting April 1 until October 25, passengers can fly between Sofia and Alicante. Initially, flights will run twice a week (Monday and Friday) in April and May and then expand to thrice a week (Monday, Friday, and Sunday).

Copenhagen-bound flights will be available five times a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) during the same period.

Both routes are also serviced by Wizz Air within the winter flight schedule.

Amidst the holiday season, Ryanair noted the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Austria as Bulgarians' most frequent destinations from December 21 to January 6.