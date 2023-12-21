Bulgaria Considers New International Operations Amid Global Climate

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev revealed that Bulgaria is contemplating involvement in fresh overseas operations given the current global situation. While specifics weren’t disclosed, recent discussions have revolved around contributing to an international initiative safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea, although deploying a ship isn't an immediate consideration.

Engagements were held between political and military leadership via a customary pre-Christmas virtual meeting with deployed military personnel. Bulgaria's military notably contributes significantly to NATO operations in Kosovo and the European-led "Altea" operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In response to recent decisions, the government has opted to reduce troop numbers in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Defence Minister Todor Tagarev engaged in a video conference with Bulgarian military leaders stationed abroad, conveying warm holiday greetings and emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to bolstering national defence capabilities. Chief of Defence Gen. Emil Eftimov joined the discussion.

The video conference, orchestrated by the Defence Ministry's Joint Command, featured participation from Gen. Valeri Tsolov, Joint Command Commander, and national commanders from missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Iraq.

Tagarev highlighted a substantial increase of over BGN 800 million in this year's defence budget compared to the previous year. Despite its adoption in August, efforts are underway to ensure effective implementation, directing funds towards new projects, armed forces' modernization contracts, enhanced remuneration, and augmented travel allowances. He underscored the continuation of this policy into the coming year.

Anticipating the imminent approval of the 2024 budget by the National Assembly, Tagarev revealed an additional allocation of BGN 800 million, earmarked to reinforce defence capabilities, facilitate operational engagements, and foster interoperability.