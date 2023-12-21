Monument To The Soviet Army Dismantling: Proceeded Without Official Order

The Administrative Court in Sofia has revealed that the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army was carried out without a legal order, leading to a decisive halt of its relocation, as per the court's order published today.

A thorough inspection found that the regional administration initiated the monument's dismantling without any official directive, acting solely based on an expert evaluation and funds allocation of BGN 260,000. The actions, lacking proper documentation or administrative acts, proceeded despite the monument's altered status from public state property to private.

The court deemed the absence of lawful actions for managing the monument as perilous, highlighting the risk of destruction to a valuable cultural and state property.

The decision to stop the dismantling was prompted by a petition from the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" and the movement "Stand Up.BG" led by Maya Manolova. In response, the regional administration intends to contest the court's decision before the deadline on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) urged Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov to investigate and hold accountable the regional governor and officials involved in the monument's removal. The regional governor, Vyara Todeva, has received police protection due to threats linked to the relocation.

Earlier incidents involving representatives of "Vazrazhdane" breaking into the regional administration building and issuing threatening statements have prompted concerns and demands for legal intervention to address these alarming developments.