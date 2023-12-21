US House of Representatives Probes Bulgarian Legal Amendments on Lukoil's Russian Oil Imports

The United States has formally requested detailed clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent legal amendments passed by the Bulgarian parliament concerning Lukoil, the import of Russian oil, and any exceptions granted.

In a letter addressed to the Bulgarian National Assembly, government officials, and the ministries of energy and foreign affairs, the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee sought insights into the recent legislative changes. The inquiry, as reported by Sega newspaper, was transmitted through the Bulgarian embassy in Washington DC. The committee seeks to ascertain whether loopholes have been created to facilitate Lukoil's operations and the importation of Russian oil.

The American lawmakers have raised specific queries, inquiring about potential continuance of fuel exports derived from Russian oil post-December 31 and the rumored exemption from the USD 60 per barrel price cap for importing Russian crude oil in 2024.