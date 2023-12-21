Day 666 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Will Call On Men From Abroad To Return To The Army

Day 666 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the Russian advance towards Avdiivka, Kyiv claims

The EC pays another 1.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Zelensky : We are developing tactics to fight against Russia with drones

Ukraine : Russia uses low-quality, defective North Korean projectiles

Russia will only allow election observers with "pure intentions"

Powerful Russian attack at night - 35 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine from 3 points

Zelensky , the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense discussed the access of journalists to the front

Ukraine will call on men from abroad to return to the army

Anti-war activist is running against Putin for president of Russia



The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the Russian advance towards Avdiivka, Kyiv claims

Ukraine announced that it had successfully stopped Russian attacks on Avdiivka. It is a city in eastern Ukraine, located very close to Donetsk, the administrative center of the Donetsk region.

In October, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Avdiivka with some success. Today, however, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that they "continue to hold back the enemy, who continues to try to surround Avdiivka".

The new report on the situation on the front says that Ukrainian soldiers are "defending their positions and inflicting heavy losses on the invaders".

According to Kyiv, 14 attacks were repulsed in the Novokalinovo region, east of Novobakhmutovka and Avdiivka. Another 22 attacks were intercepted in the Severne, Parvomaisk and Nevelsk regions.

However, the situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine remains extremely difficult. The gloomy mood among the soldiers is in stark contrast to the ecstatic atmosphere since the liberation of Kharkiv region and the city of Kherson last year, writes the BBC.

A company commander from the 93rd Brigade says that Russian troops attack their positions at least twice a day. The units trying to stop these attacks are out of ammunition.

Some soldiers said they had to limit their fire because of the lack of artillery shells.

Ukrainian front-line troops received new Western weapons, such as the Swedish Archer howitzer and US-made M109 Paladin artillery systems. But soldiers say these expensive guns will be scrapped if they don't have anything to fire them with.

Winter creates new challenges for soldiers. Hypothermia is a new enemy. Low temperatures also affect the equipment - the engine oil freezes, as well as some components of the weapons.

Access to front-line positions is now much more difficult as roads are covered in snow or completely frozen.

It is difficult for small cars to reach the remote posts. And with the constant threat of drones, it's too risky to make deliveries with large trucks or armored vehicles.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv, Andriy Kovalev, announced that 1,080 Russian soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours. According to him, the Air Force also hit 14 Russian tanks, 31 armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 48 vehicles and five units of special equipment.

The data is difficult to verify from an independent source.

Two women were killed by Russian artillery in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, local authorities said.

Four residential buildings, three outbuildings and a power line were damaged, reports the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak.

"The Russian army is shelling Nikopol with heavy artillery. The occupiers killed two women aged 60 and 46," he announced.

Artillery shells fired across the river from the Russian-occupied bank of the Dnieper are the biggest threat to residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

"People here are not so worried about air raid signals," Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson regional administration, told Ukrainian television this morning.

"We mainly listen for shells fired from the left bank. Then we know that the shells are on their way to Kherson. People have 5-10 seconds to take cover."

He says Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure, such as power lines. Firewood and wood stoves are being delivered to the affected areas.

According to him, another target is public transport, especially bus garages - this is similar to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where the Russians hit a tram and bus depot yesterday.

The EC pays another 1.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

The European Commission announced that on Thursday it paid the last installment of the year's 1.5 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine. With this, the total support reached 18 billion euros and Ukraine was able to cover its immediate financing needs, the announcement noted. It is specified that the total European support for the country and its citizens reaches nearly 85 billion from 2022 with the provision of humanitarian, economic and military aid, as well as with the means to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the EU.

It is explained that the funds allocated on Thursday are for the payment of salaries and pensions, for the maintenance of basic public services, including the operation of hospitals and schools, and for the provision of housing for those displaced by the war waged by Russia. It is expected that the funds will also serve to restore the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian strikes.

On December 14, the EC found that Ukraine has successfully fulfilled the agreed conditions and requirements for transparent and efficient use of the funds. The announcement states that the country has taken steps to improve the rule of law and the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Ukrainian authorities have appointed a head of the anti-corruption office and improved the process for selecting judges.

The Commission recalls that in June it proposed that the EU budget be increased by 50 billion euros until 2027 due to Ukraine's needs. On February 1 next year, the European Council will again discuss the changes to the budget after failing to reach a consensus earlier this month.

Zelensky: We are developing tactics to fight against Russia with drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv increasingly relies on drones of all kinds in its defense against the Russian invasion, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"This is an obvious priority of the state and a concrete way to protect the lives of our soldiers," Zelensky said in his video address last night.

He said he had consulted with the government and military in Kyiv about what drones were in stock and needed on the front lines.

"Logistics will be accelerated," the Ukrainian president said.

According to Zelensky, work is also underway to improve the effectiveness of drones of all sizes, the importance of which has grown significantly during the almost 22-month-long war.

Ukrainian and Russian servicemen use small drones with cameras to monitor the enemy's every move on the battlefield. Such aircraft can also drop small burst charges over tanks or enemy trenches.

The Ukrainians use them to partially compensate for their dwindling reserves of artillery ammunition, but Moscow has very effective technology to jam the electronics of enemy drones.

At the same time, almost every night Russia is shelling Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made drones, which at the end of their flight must crash into the target with an explosive charge.

Ukraine is further developing its drones, providing them with a greater range of action. So far, however, the damage they have caused in attacks on targets in Russia has been limited, DPA notes.

Ukraine: Russia uses low-quality, defective North Korean projectiles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that due to insufficient ammunition of its own production, the Russian occupation forces are forced to resort to low-quality artillery and mortar attacks supplied by North Korea. In the operational bulletin of the headquarters for December 20, it is said that such cases were registered in particular in the group of troops "Dnieper" under the command of General Teplinsky, operating in southern Ukraine.

Due to the unsatisfactory condition of such ammunition, there are unique cases of their rupture directly in the barrels of the guns and mortars of the occupiers, resulting in the loss of weapons and personnel of the hijackers, the press release with an operational report for the 665th day since the beginning of the war, published on the official Facebook page of the General Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The US confirmed increased transfers of weapons and ammunition from North Korea to Russia following the meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September.

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has delivered more than a million projectiles to Russia, and Washington has expressed "deep concern" that North Korea could receive in return technology related to nuclear or ballistic missiles.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military news site Defense Express published an analysis titled "Russians Unsatisfied with Quality and Quantity of North Korean Artillery Projectiles," which described both the main problems with these projectiles and the "specifications" of some of them, which explain the causes of the occurring defects. For example, when "researching" randomly selected ammunition with the same marking, it was found that different types of gunpowder and fillings of different weights were used.

Russia will only allow election observers with "pure intentions"

Russia will allow foreign observers for the March 17 presidential election who have "pure intentions". This was announced on Thursday by the "Interfax" news agency, quoting the speaker of the upper house of the parliament, Valentina Matviyenko.

"We are interested in foreign observers participating in the observation of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation. Now the Federation Council and the State Duma are jointly preparing invitations to participate in the observation of the presidential elections in Russia to various international parliamentary organizations and structures, the parliaments of friendly countries," said Matvienko at a press conference.

She pointed out that Moscow is particularly interested in having the elections evaluated by partners and neighbors from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an association of 10 former republics of the Soviet Union.

"We will allow everyone who wants to participate in monitoring, who will come with pure intentions. Those who would like to come to Russia using the mandate of the observer and participate in other activities - undermining our internal situation or any illegal actions - they will not succeed," Matviyenko emphasized.

According to her, "of course there will be powerful interference" in the elections, but Russia will stop these attempts.

The parliament scheduled the presidential elections for March 15-17, with the chairman of the CEC announcing that 16 people had already submitted documents. Among them is the current president, Vladimir Putin, for whom this will be his fifth term. Voting is also planned in the occupied Ukrainian regions, where the vote is organized under martial law.

Powerful Russian attack at night - 35 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine from 3 points

Ukraine reported a new night attack by Russia with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones, 34 of which were shot down, AFP and BTA reported.

The attacks were carried out "in waves" during the night, being carried out from Cape Chauda (on the occupied Crimean peninsula), from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (on the eastern shore of the Sea of Azov) and from the city of Kursk, which is located near the northern border of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on the Telegram platform. They said 34 of the 35 drones were shot down, but did not report any casualties or damage.

Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles almost every night.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of trying to terrorize the civilian population and destroy its energy infrastructure to leave people in the dark and cold, as it did last winter. Since then, however, Ukraine has strengthened its air defense systems with Western weapons that enable it to destroy most of the kamikaze drones and missiles sent by Russia, notes AFP. The agency recalls that at the same time last winter, millions of people were without electricity in the cold - something Ukraine wants to avoid at all costs this year.

Zelensky, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense discussed the access of journalists to the front

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense the issue of journalists' access to the front, UKRINFORM informs. In his video statement, Zelensky stressed that there should be more information about the front.

UKRINFORM cites a press service of NATO, according to which a meeting of the highest military body of the Alliance - the Military Committee - will be held in Brussels on January 17 and 18, within which the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of commanders of armed forces.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov was quoted by many German media as saying that Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60 living in Germany and other countries who are fit for military service will be asked to report to the centers to recruit military personnel.

The minister said he was issuing an "invitation", but made it clear that there would be sanctions if anyone did not comply with this request. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the mobilization a "sensitive issue."

Ukraine will call on men from abroad to return to the army

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, looking for more Ukrainian soldiers, wants to call on Ukrainian men living abroad to do military service next year, BTAA reported.

Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60 living in Germany and other countries who are fit for military service will be asked to report to military recruitment centers, Umierov said in comments quoted yesterday by German media, including "Bild" newspaper, "Welt" television and "Politico".

The minister said he was issuing an "invitation", but made it clear that there would be sanctions if anyone did not comply with this request. "We are still discussing what should happen if they don't come voluntarily," he added.

The Ukrainian military would like to mobilize another 450,000 to 500,000 troops to push back Russian troops, but the terms of the financial and political framework are still unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the mobilization a "sensitive issue."

Umierov stated that justice is important in this case. In the future, those affected must be clear in advance how they will be trained and equipped, where and when they will serve and when they will be released. Despite the ban, many Ukrainian men have gone abroad before possibly being called up for military service.

Anti-war activist is running against Putin for president of Russia

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova announced that she will run in the presidential elections in Russia in March next year against the current president Vladimir Putin, who is expected to win them easily, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Duntsova, 40, called in an interview with Reuters last month for an end to the war in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She submitted documents to the Russian Central Election Commission for official inclusion in the elections.

However, Duntsova now faces the challenge of collecting 300,000 signatures in support of her candidacy across Russia by January 31.

She corrected the interviewer who asked her if she thought the authorities would allow her to run.

"Why are we talking about a permit when it is my right by law and I have the necessary qualities to be promoted?" the activist replied. - "We are simply following the procedure provided for in the federal legislation and for this we do not need anyone's permission," she added.

Putin first announced earlier this month that he would run. Those candidates who are nominated by a political party need only 100,000 signatures.

In her interview with Reuters, Duntsova avoided using the word "war" in reference to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which Putin calls a "special military operation," and admitted she was afraid.

"Any sane person who takes such a step will be afraid, but fear should not prevail," Duntsova summed up.

