'Trakia' Highway Tragedy: Man Lost His Life In Turkish Truck Collision

The 48-year-old man, who suffered the worst in the traffic accident on "Trakia" highway yesterday, has lost the battle for his life, reported the Pazardzhik Medical Center.

He died last night in the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, where he was brought after the resuscitation measures in the Emergency Department of MBAL-Pazardzhik.

The victim was admitted to the hospital with body fractures, an amputated left leg, partial pneumothorax and other injuries.

A total of seven people were injured in the two consecutive traffic accidents on "Trakia" highway. Among them is a two-year-old child.

Reports from BNT unveil the grim incident where the man sustained severe injuries while conversing with police officers attending another collision.

The catastrophic event unfolded when a driver approached the police officers after having a minor traffic accident. He was then hit by the Turkish truck which collided with the patrol car.

Tragically, during this interaction, the man was crushed by the truck, resulting in multiple fractures across his body and the amputation of his left leg above the ankle. His condition remains critical, with his life in peril. Meanwhile, the two officers involved, aged 32 and 50, are recuperating at home after being treated for minor injuries.

Another harrowing crash on the same highway led to the injury of three individuals and a 2-year-old girl. The occupants of the vehicle, comprising a 23-year-old man, his 25-year-old wife, the toddler, and the 25-year-old driver, were injured as the car suffered a flat tire. The child, critically with brain and lung injuries, was swiftly transported to the "St. George" Hospital in Plovdiv by a Regional Police-Pazardzhik medical team.

The father, 23, sustained a chest injury, while the driver suffered chest and left wrist injuries. Additionally, the 25-year-old woman suffered a fractured lumbar vertebra. Despite their injuries, the three adults declined hospitalization, opting for alternative treatment.