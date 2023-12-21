Bulgarian MEP's Nighttime Truck Journey Highlights Border Wait Times Amid Schengen Dispute

Bulgarian Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Andrey Novakov, embarked on a bold nighttime truck journey to spotlight the prolonged wait times faced by Bulgarian carriers at borders. His mission serves as a protest against Bulgaria's exclusion from the Schengen area, shedding light on the detrimental impact on carriers due to this exclusion.

During an interview with Nova TV, Novakov reported from the Serbia-Croatia border at the Batrovci checkpoint, emphasizing the staggering vehicle queues, estimating wait times of up to two days. He emphasized the need for understanding regarding Bulgaria's situation, especially emphasizing Austria's perception. He pledged to visit various problematic borders, challenging the criticisms directed at Bulgaria's border security measures and revealing the vigilance of truck drivers against migrant-related issues.