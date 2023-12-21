Monument Disassembly Sparks Security Measures for Regional Governor in Sofia

The ongoing dismantling of the Soviet Army monument, commonly known as MOCHA (Monument of the Red Army of Occupation), has stirred significant tensions in Sofia, leading to heightened security for the regional governor, Vyara Todeva.

Revealing the concerning situation, Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov shared on BNT that Todeva is now under guard due to apparent threats directed specifically at her.

Stoyanov highlighted the influx of numerous threats within a brief period, coinciding with the Administrative Court's order to immediately halt the dismantling process.

Despite the threats, no individuals have been apprehended or interrogated in connection with these incidents.

Vyara Todeva has been under gendarmerie protection since December 15, a response to the mounting tensions surrounding the monument's dismantling.

In a recent ruling, the Administrative Court in Sofia temporarily suspended the dismantling process, citing the absence of administrative acts or contracts detailing the fate of the monument's figures post-dismantling. Queries about storage, restoration, allocation of funds, oversight, and relocation of the monument remain unanswered.

The dismantling began on December 12, aiming to relocate the figures to the Museum of Socialist Art following their restoration. Todeva disclosed that the process was scheduled for 59 days and estimated the cost at BGN 260,000, encompassing various expenses, including security provision for the next 12 months.