Compassionate Initiative: Metropolitan Municipality's Holiday Aid for Homeless Individuals

Nadezhda Bacheva, Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality overseeing "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities," spearheads a heartfelt initiative aimed at providing sustenance and warmth for those living on the streets during the upcoming holiday season.

The initiative, spanning from December 21st to December 31st, seeks to offer sandwiches and steaming hot tea to individuals without shelter who opt not to utilize the municipality's temporary accommodation centers. The distribution will take place from 12:00 to 14:00 daily at the courtyard of the capital's "St. Paraskeva" temple on "Georgi S. Rakovski" street.

Expressing her commitment to this cause, Nadezhda Bacheva emphasizes the importance of caring for those living on the streets while respecting their choices regarding social services. Social workers will be on-site not only to distribute food but also to inform individuals about available temporary accommodation centers and the supportive services they offer.

The "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate teams will carry food and beverage packages during their regular rounds throughout the city. They'll actively engage with the homeless population, distributing aid, and guiding them towards the relief point at the "St. Paraskeva" temple.

Throughout the year, the Metropolitan Municipality extends social services to those in need, including the homeless, with intensified support during the winter months. The municipality operates three temporary accommodation centers in Sofia, providing shelter and comprehensive assistance to citizens facing hardship. Services offered include aiding with job office registrations, identity document procurements, reconnecting with family, and liaising with local "Social Assistance" directorates.

Citizens are encouraged to report individuals in need via phone at 112 or through the Contact Center of Sofia Municipality at (+359) 700 17310.