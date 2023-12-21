Air Quality Plummets: Hope on the Horizon as Wind Expected to Disperse Hazardous Pollution

Today's air quality remains alarmingly hazardous across several cities, with fine dust particles soaring well above acceptable levels. The anticipated wind movement offers a glimmer of hope in dispersing the pollution that has gripped numerous urban areas.

In Sofia, districts like Hipodruma, Pavlovo, and Nadezhda face the brunt of the pollution crisis. Similarly affected cities include Vidin, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Plovdiv, and several others, as per data from the Environment Agency, emphasizing the widespread nature of this concerning issue.

Yesterday, air pollution was reported by observational measuring stations in 11 cities nationwide, underscoring the severity of the ongoing pollution.

In response to such conditions, public transport is strongly encouraged to curb individual vehicular emissions. Furthermore, a switch to cleaner heating sources is advised, urging residents to refrain from lighting fireplaces and to turn off car engines when idling for more than 3 minutes.

Residents experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, or breathing difficulties are advised to limit outdoor activities to minimize exposure to the polluted air.

Teodora Polimerova, the director of the "Air, Climate, and Energy" Directorate at the Ministry of Defense, explained to BNT that yesterday's stagnant weather conditions exacerbated the pollution, whereas today's wind offers promise in clearing the atmosphere.