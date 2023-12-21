Air Quality Plummets: Hope on the Horizon as Wind Expected to Disperse Hazardous Pollution

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 21, 2023, Thursday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Air Quality Plummets: Hope on the Horizon as Wind Expected to Disperse Hazardous Pollution

Today's air quality remains alarmingly hazardous across several cities, with fine dust particles soaring well above acceptable levels. The anticipated wind movement offers a glimmer of hope in dispersing the pollution that has gripped numerous urban areas.

In Sofia, districts like Hipodruma, Pavlovo, and Nadezhda face the brunt of the pollution crisis. Similarly affected cities include Vidin, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Plovdiv, and several others, as per data from the Environment Agency, emphasizing the widespread nature of this concerning issue.

Yesterday, air pollution was reported by observational measuring stations in 11 cities nationwide, underscoring the severity of the ongoing pollution.

In response to such conditions, public transport is strongly encouraged to curb individual vehicular emissions. Furthermore, a switch to cleaner heating sources is advised, urging residents to refrain from lighting fireplaces and to turn off car engines when idling for more than 3 minutes.

Residents experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, or breathing difficulties are advised to limit outdoor activities to minimize exposure to the polluted air.

Teodora Polimerova, the director of the "Air, Climate, and Energy" Directorate at the Ministry of Defense, explained to BNT that yesterday's stagnant weather conditions exacerbated the pollution, whereas today's wind offers promise in clearing the atmosphere.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: air, pollution, wind, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria