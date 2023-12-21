Holiday Rush: Thousands of Extra Seats Added on Trains and Buses for Christmas and New Year Travelers

Anticipating the surge in holiday travel, the Bulgarian Railway Company, "BDZ - Passenger Transport," is set to accommodate the festive influx by providing an additional 17,000 seats for travelers during the Christmas season.

With the aim to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the company plans to augment trains traversing the busiest routes across the country by introducing extra carriages.

Simultaneously, the bustling bus stations are expected to see an upsurge in travelers. Sofia Central Bus Station is geared up to cater to the holiday rush by deploying an additional 70 buses specifically for Friday and Saturday.

While the rail system accommodates the increased demand with extra seats, bus tickets this year will incur a slight price hike. Passengers should expect an increase of around BGN 8 - 9 for certain destinations. To secure tickets, carriers advise purchasing them in advance or utilizing online platforms.

Routes receiving additional train carriages include Sofia – Pleven – Varna, Sofia – Vratsa – Vidin, Sofia – Plovdiv – Burgas, and Sofia – Karlovo - Burgas. Ivaylo Georgiev, from BDZ's "Sales and Service" Directorate, assures an overall provision of 17,000 extra seats, including 900 in sleeping cars, with supplementary sleeping cars allocated for Varna, Dobrich, and Burgas.

Meanwhile, Ivan Miroslavov, the executive director of the Central Bus Station, highlights the surge in bus ticket prices. For select destinations like Varna and Burgas, prices have risen from BGN 30-32 to BGN 38-40, urging travelers to plan ahead due to the expected rush.

As is customary, demand for travel to Bulgaria's winter resorts and seaside destinations is anticipated to be at its peak this year, further amplifying the need for additional transportation services.