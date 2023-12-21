COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 226 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 226, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,863 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12.1 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 384 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 49 new arrivals in medical facilities.

236 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,703 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,201 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 121 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,724,061 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,664 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,332,568 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.