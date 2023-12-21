Irish Authorities Intercept Bulgarian Ship 'Verila' Carrying Cocaine Valued at Millions

Irish law enforcement has seized the Bulgarian vessel "Verila" owned by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare" Shipping Company at the Foynes port in County Limerick, uncovering a staggering cache of narcotics. Reports suggest that between 300 to 500 kilograms of cocaine were discovered onboard, with an estimated street value ranging from €20 million to €35 million.

The vessel, which arrived at Foynes on December 19, drew suspicion, prompting an investigation by An Garda Siochana, the Irish National Police Service. The cocaine, believed to possess exceptionally high purity, was ingeniously concealed within a buoyant bale equipped with a GPS beacon, suggesting a sophisticated trafficking operation.

Authorities suspect the shipment originated in Brazil, traversing through Canada, as the Verila made its way from Montreal on December 9. It's speculated that the concealed contraband was intended to be cast overboard, likely for retrieval by another vessel, a tactic thwarted by vigilant Irish authorities.

The meticulous security operation, involving customs officials, commenced Tuesday evening and extended into Wednesday, with the crew detained for questioning pending the ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Alexander Kalchev, director of Navibulgar, conveyed that the company remains uninformed by local Irish authorities but has received unofficial reports indicating an investigation into alleged drug trafficking. Kalchev emphasized that if confirmed, such actions would constitute a severe breach of company protocols and a criminal offense.

The "Verila," a recent addition to the company's fleet, boasts a deadweight of 32 thousand tons and comprises a crew of Bulgarians and Myanmar citizens.