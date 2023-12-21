Weather In Bulgaria Partly Cloudy Skies Across The Country, No Rain

Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria Partly Cloudy Skies Across The Country, No Rain @Pixabay

Bulgaria braces for a mixed weather forecast, with partly cloudy skies prevailing across the nation. Anticipate minimum temperatures hovering between -3 and 2°C countrywide, with the capital city Sofia expecting a minimum of 0°C. Residents might encounter patches of fog or low-hanging clouds in valleys and around water bodies, while the Danube plain might experience a dip in temperatures due to a northwesterly wind.

The daytime promises a slight rise in temperatures, with maximums ranging from 5 to 10°C. Sofia is forecasted to see highs around 5°C, maintaining a relatively cooler climate.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea coast will witness cloudy skies but without any anticipated rainfall. Temperatures along the coastline are expected to range between 8-10°C, while the sea temperature remains at 9-10°C.

Over in the mountains, partly cloudy conditions will persist. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will be around 5°C, dropping to -1°C at 2,000 meters.

Looking ahead to Friday, Bulgaria anticipates cloudier skies. Western Bulgaria is forecasted to experience rainfall, with higher valleys expecting a transition from rain to snow.

