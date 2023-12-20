Bulgarian Citizenship Amendments Introduce Language Proficiency Requirement

The Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to a pivotal decision, endorsing a bill that introduces crucial amendments to the Bulgarian citizenship act. The proposed changes add a significant condition for individuals of Bulgarian descent or those with a parent possessing Bulgarian citizenship: mandatory proficiency in the Bulgarian language.

Under the proposed legislation, proficiency in the Bulgarian language becomes an essential criterion for acquiring Bulgarian citizenship. Additionally, the amendments introduce a regulation that prevents the release from Bulgarian citizenship for individuals facing criminal proceedings. Moreover, provisions are being made to revoke naturalization in cases of systemic and deliberate actions that discredit Bulgaria, including instances of hate speech.

This legislative shift marks a substantial change in the citizenship acquisition process, laying emphasis on linguistic proficiency as a prerequisite for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship, particularly for individuals of Bulgarian origin or those with familial ties to Bulgarian citizens.

The proposed regulations highlight the government's efforts to uphold the integrity of Bulgarian citizenship, ensuring that applicants meet stringent criteria, not only in linguistic competence but also in conduct and allegiance to the country.