Bulgaria Battles Alarming Air Pollution Crisis Across Major Cities

Alarming levels of air pollution are plaguing several key cities across Bulgaria, exceeding established safety thresholds by more than double, as revealed by both the official European air quality index and the Bulgarian civil platform, airbg.info. Responding to the precarious air quality in Sofia, the municipal authorities urgently advocate for increased reliance on public transportation.

The European Environment Agency's index paints a worrying picture, indicating poor to very bad air quality in Sofia, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Dimitrovgrad, Nessebar, Sliven, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Pleven, and Ruse. The civil platform, airbg.info, flags Kyustendil, Velingrad, Troyan, Sevlievo, and extensive regions in Sofia as severely polluted.

The surge in air pollution, surpassing the average daily limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter for fine dust, is attributed to domestic solid fuel usage, emissions from road transport, and adverse weather conditions.

In response, the Metropolitan Municipality urges citizens to opt for public transport. However, the announcement of the "green ticket" eco measure, enabling a 1 BGN per day fare when fine dust levels exceed 150 micrograms, remains undisclosed despite its introduction in 2019.

Further recommendations advise drivers against idling car engines for over three minutes, while households relying on wood or coal heating are encouraged to switch to more ecological alternatives like electric heating devices.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Inspectorate intensifies inspections at car repair shops, construction sites, and unauthorized waste-burning areas to mitigate air pollution sources.

Health experts strongly advise individuals with respiratory ailments, young children, and the elderly to minimize prolonged outdoor exposure during these critical periods of severe pollution. Recommendations also emphasize selecting routes away from major city boulevards and busy streets while walking.