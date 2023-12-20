Brick by Brick: Bulgaria Celebrates Inaugural LEGO® Store Launch at Paradise Center

The world-renowned LEGO® brand celebrated a momentous occasion in Bulgaria as its first officially certified store threw open its doors at Paradise Center in Sofia. Thousands of enthusiasts, spanning various age groups, flocked to the grand opening on December 19th, marked by exclusive discounts and a jubilant atmosphere. Judit Sipos, General Manager of LEGO for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Gabor Tamas, director of Bravostore, were the esteemed guests ushering in this landmark event.





"This is a significant stride in our journey and for the iconic LEGO brand's evolution, cherished by generations. Today, with the inauguration of Bulgaria's inaugural LEGO® store, we embark on a path to expand our footprint in the Bulgarian market," shared Judit Sipos, LEGO's General Manager for the region.





Gabor Tamas, Director of Bravostore, expressed, "We're thrilled to unveil our first LEGO store in Bulgaria, where the enchantment of building converges with limitless imagination. An array of vibrant bricks, mini-figures, and remarkable LEGO sets awaits enthusiasts here. We invite all LEGO aficionados, young and old, to explore our special installations and bring their creative visions to life."





Early visitors were greeted with enticing promotions: a remarkable 50% discount on every second item purchased, exclusive LEGO gifts for the first 500 customers spending over BGN 250, and an array of surprises alongside collector's sets from the widest LEGO assortment in Bulgaria.





The opening day was a bustling LEGO haven, offering an authentic LEGO experience where visitors crafted their unique mini-figures at the BAM (Build-a-mini) station. Creative Corner and Pick-a-brick-wall areas provided delightful opportunities for play. These engaging features will be permanent attractions at the store, ensuring ongoing excitement for LEGO enthusiasts.

The store boasts an exclusive collection of LEGO sets, including Star Wars, Titanic, Harry Potter, and Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night themed sets - a treasure trove crafted entirely from LEGO bricks. Furthermore, the store pledges to continuously revamp its assortment and attractions, promising a dynamic experience for all visitors.

With the LEGO Loyalty program, devoted fans can expect exclusive perks such as gifts, discounts, extra points, and more. The vibrant and creative world of LEGO awaits everyone at Paradise Center, level 0, and soon online at www.lstore.bg.

About LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the "builders of the future" through the power of play. The LEGO System, based on LEGO® bricks, allows kids and fans to build and create anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark, in 1932 by Ole Kirk Christiansen, the company's name being derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning "Play well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family company with headquarters in Billund. But the company's products are now sold in more than 140 countries around the world. For more information: www.LEGO.com.