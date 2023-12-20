Bulgaria: President To Contest Constitutional Amendments - PM Cites Bias In Review

Politics | December 20, 2023, Wednesday // 16:09
President Rumen Radev announced plans to refer the recently adopted constitutional amendments to the Constitutional Court, asserting concerns over their implications for Bulgaria's democratic principles. The amendments, which were approved by Parliament, prompted Radev's action as he perceives their potential impact on citizens' rights and the nation's sovereignty.

Radev expressed apprehension, emphasizing that the revisions fail to address core issues in justice administration and potentially undermine Bulgaria's commitment to fair governance. He criticized the changes, highlighting their perceived alignment with the ruling parties' interests rather than bolstering democratic values.

In response, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov contended that the President's stance might be influenced by personal interests, pointing to the amendments' effect on the President's role in appointing caretaker governments. Denkov clarified that the amendments were not targeted against any individual, reiterating their aim to regulate transitional governance between parliamentary majorities.

