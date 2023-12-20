Bulgaria's Construction Sector: Notable Decline Surpasses EU Trends
Recent data from Eurostat unveils a significant downturn in Bulgaria's construction industry, showcasing a more pronounced dip compared to the EU's overall production metrics. The released statistics for October 2023 highlight a 1% decrease in construction production in Bulgaria as opposed to a 0.4% decrease across the EU during the same period.
Interestingly, October 2023 witnessed a marginal recovery within Bulgaria's construction sector, recording a 0.2% uptick in production on a monthly basis. Conversely, the EU reported a contrasting trend, marking a seasonally adjusted 0.6% decline in construction production for October when compared to September, as per Eurostat's initial estimations.
These findings spotlight Bulgaria's construction landscape experiencing a relatively sharper downturn than its EU counterparts, posing challenges amid fluctuating production figures.
