Public Transport In Bulgaria: Free Rides for Children Under 14 Starting February 2024

In a pivotal decision by the Council of Ministers, substantial changes to public transport subsidies are set to transform travel accessibility. Georgi Gvozdeykov, the Minister of Transport and Communications, unveiled the revisions during a press conference, revealing a significant allocation of nearly 330 million from the 2024 state budget earmarked for public transport services.

Of this budget, Gvozdeykov emphasized an allocation of BGN 141 million for public transport discounts and BGN 188 million for interurban transport subsidies, marking a substantial commitment to enhancing transport accessibility.

A groundbreaking change will commence on February 1, 2024, as public transport services will become free for children under 14, a notable extension from the current provision for children under 7.

Gvozdeykov highlighted additional alterations to travel discounts, stating, "children aged 7 to 14 will now benefit from a 50% discount on interurban transport, expanding the previous range that only applied to children aged 7 to 10. Pensioners and students will experience a significant 50% rise in the obligatory discount for regular ticket prices for both public and interurban bus services, which was previously between 20% and 30% based on travel type and category."

The new reforms also introduce an expanded group eligible for discounts, including individuals with disabilities and a reduced work capacity of up to 70%, who will now enjoy a minimum discount of 25% on their travel expenses.

All these transformative amendments are scheduled to come into effect on February 1, 2024, marking a progressive leap toward inclusive and accessible public transportation.