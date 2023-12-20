Revolutionary EU Agreement: New Rules on Migration Revealed

The Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, in collaboration with the European Parliament, has finalized a groundbreaking agreement on pivotal regulations that are set to redefine the European Union's framework for asylum and migration.

This monumental accord, hailed as historic by many, is poised to reshape all facets of asylum and migration management within the EU. These new regulations encompass various stages of the process, spanning from initial screenings of irregular migrants upon arrival to determining responsibility for asylum applications and fostering solidarity and cooperation among member states during crises, including scenarios where migrants are weaponized.

The core aspects of these regulations include:

Mandatory Solidarity:

The Asylum and Migration Management Regulation mandates solidarity among member states facing migration pressure. It offers the choice between resettling asylum seekers or providing financial aid to a shared European fund.

Crisis Management:

The Crisis Management and Force Majeure Regulation aims to support member states confronting unprecedented influxes of migrants, ensuring solidarity and assistance during crises that strain national asylum systems.

Addressing Instrumentalization:

New rules tackle the instrumentalization of migrants, outlining provisions for temporary deviations from standard asylum procedures when migrants are exploited to destabilize the EU.

Streamlined Procedures:

The Asylum Procedures Regulation establishes a unified procedure across the EU, facilitating faster decision-making on granting or withdrawing international protection, aiming for a six-month timeline for initial decisions.

Enhanced Screening:

The new screening regulation introduces pre-screening procedures, including identification, biometrics, security, and health checks for applicants not meeting entry criteria, emphasizing children's specific needs and fundamental rights.

Eurodac Reform:

Eurodac, the EU's asylum-focused fingerprinting database, will be upgraded to include facial images and fingerprints for individuals aged six and above, enhancing identification efficacy.

The comprehensive legislative framework aims to maintain consistency across all 27 EU member states and is poised for review and approval by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, pending validation by member states' representatives.

President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for a cohesive EU response to manage irregular migration effectively and protect external borders, underlining the Pact on Migration and Asylum as a pivotal step in shaping a secure European approach.

While addressing inquiries about increased migrant flows from the Gaza Strip, Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, reported no indications of such movements thus far.

Bulgaria, as an external border of the EU, remains a focal point in this concerted effort towards comprehensive migration management.