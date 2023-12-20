Safety Reinforcement: Sofia's Key Spots Get Boosted Security Ahead of Holidays

In anticipation of the festive season, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced bolstered security measures set to fortify key locations across Sofia. The press center of the Ministry disclosed plans to intensify police presence at pivotal hubs, aiming to ensure public safety during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to official reports, specialized teams armed with long-barreled weapons and supported by service dogs will conduct patrols in areas anticipating large crowds. These patrols will encompass Christmas markets, central city zones, railway and bus stations, and even extend to smaller towns.

The primary objective of uniformed officers will be twofold: vigilance in monitoring and preempting any potential disruptions to public order and thwarting possible criminal activities.

This strategic initiative aims to reassure citizens and visitors alike, emphasizing the authorities' commitment to maintaining a secure and peaceful environment during the bustling holiday period.