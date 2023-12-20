Safety Reinforcement: Sofia's Key Spots Get Boosted Security Ahead of Holidays

Society | December 20, 2023, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Safety Reinforcement: Sofia's Key Spots Get Boosted Security Ahead of Holidays

In anticipation of the festive season, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced bolstered security measures set to fortify key locations across Sofia. The press center of the Ministry disclosed plans to intensify police presence at pivotal hubs, aiming to ensure public safety during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to official reports, specialized teams armed with long-barreled weapons and supported by service dogs will conduct patrols in areas anticipating large crowds. These patrols will encompass Christmas markets, central city zones, railway and bus stations, and even extend to smaller towns.

The primary objective of uniformed officers will be twofold: vigilance in monitoring and preempting any potential disruptions to public order and thwarting possible criminal activities.

This strategic initiative aims to reassure citizens and visitors alike, emphasizing the authorities' commitment to maintaining a secure and peaceful environment during the bustling holiday period.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry, sofia, security, patrols
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria