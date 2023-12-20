Day 665 of the Invasion of Ukraine: US Congress Left The Decision On Aid Until After The Holidays

Day 665 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky is most trusted among politicians in Ukraine , a survey shows

Germany will confiscate 720 million euros of Russian assets

The UN registered 142 cases of Russian executions of Ukrainian civilians under the fast procedure

New night attack against Kyiv

A Russian air attack on Kyiv , in Kherson, a child was also injured by the drones

The US Congress left the decision on aid to Ukraine until after the holidays

Putin announced a "firm" response to the actions of foreign special services that wanted to destabilize Russia

A former Wagner fighter and GRU officer will testify about Russian atrocities in Ukraine

The Supreme Court of the EU confirmed the sanctions against Roman Abramovich

Xi Jinping: China and Russia met ahead of schedule their trade exchange target of up to 200 billion dollars



Zelensky is most trusted among politicians in Ukraine, a survey shows

President Volodymyr Zelensky remains the politician most trusted by Ukrainian citizens, according to a survey published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 19. Three out of four respondents said that Zelensky is trustworthy. Thus, he is ahead of the famous actor, public figure and donor Serhiy Prytula - in whom 69% of the citizens expressed confidence, and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko - with 52%.

Compared to the previous year, all the figures named in the survey, including Zelensky, have experienced a decline in the overall amount of trust that Ukrainian citizens vote for them. In May 2022, 90% of respondents to the same poll said they had confidence in the country's president, whose term expires in 2024.

The exception is the former president Petro Poroshenko, who in May 2022 was trusted by 16% of respondents, while in December 2023 their share increased to 27%. With V. Klitschko, a fairly significant drop in trust was observed - from 74% who trusted him and 18% who did not trust him, to 52% who trusted him, against 43% who did not trust him, 18 months later.

Respondents were asked the question "To what extent do you trust or not trust the following Ukrainian public figures?". They were given the following possible answers: "I don't trust at all", "I rather don't trust", "I rather trust" and "I completely trust" as well as "I don't know him/her". This is an important methodological point, since when measuring trust in public institutions, KIIS explicitly submitted as a possible answer "hard to say", while in the case of political figures who are perceived differently from institutions, such an answer was not was offered (although respondents answered this way and this is reflected in the data). Instead, they were prompted to state that they did not know the specific individual, if that was the case.

For comparison and clarification: when asked about their (dis)trust in the president (as an institution) with the option to answer with "it's hard to say", 62% answered that they trust him, 20% - with "it's difficult to say", 18% - with no confidence. Asked about their trust in Zelensky as a person without "it's hard to say" among the offered answers (noting, however, at the proactive insistence of the respondent) 77% answered that they trust him, 1% - with "it's hard to say ", 22% - with "I have no confidence". Reading this response has an effect, the KIIS report emphasizes, with the additional explanation that V. Zelensky as a person can be perceived more clearly by average respondents than the more abstract institution of the President of Ukraine.

The survey by a sociological institute also sheds light on the regional dimension of trust in political figures in Ukraine. With Zelensky, the trust of those living in the western part of the country is the highest - 81% trust him against 18% who do not trust him.

At the other extreme are the residents of Eastern Ukraine, where 72% have confidence, and 28% distrust it. Thus, among the citizens of Central Ukraine, the trust in Zelensky and Prytula is almost the same - 74% for the president against 72% for Prytula. The differences are not so small in the other regions. Confidence in Zelensky in southern Ukraine is slightly higher than in the central part of the country.

The picture of the regional dimension of trust in Klitschko is similar, with the difference between the West and the East reaching 16% - lower trust in him in the East.

Having gained popularity as a TV presenter and actor, like Zelensky, 42-year-old Prytula founded a charitable foundation and focused on raising funds for the needs of Ukraine's armed forces. His fundraising campaign "People's Bayraktar" collected the necessary funds for the purchase of three "Bayraktar TB2" drones for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as a reconnaissance satellite. At the end of last year, he launched a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign to buy 50 Spartan armored personnel carriers used by the British Army.

The "right hand" of the Ukrainian president - Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's predecessor Petro Poroshenko, the former Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine (2019-2021) Dmytro Razumkov, the politician, intelligence officer, blogger, political and military observer and online media columnist Oleksii Arestovych, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko and Yuriy Boyko - former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, ranked according to the proportion of respondents who trust the person, form the list of political figures in Ukraine presented in the KIIS report.

Germany will confiscate 720 million euros of Russian assets

Germany's federal prosecutor's office said today it intends to seize hundreds of millions of euros from an unnamed Russian bank as part of Western measures against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported.

The announcement said a request had been made to a court in the financial capital of Frankfurt for "independent confiscation proceedings".

"The purpose of these proceedings is to confiscate more than 720 million euros deposited by a Russian financial institution in a bank account in Frankfurt due to an alleged attempt to violate embargo regulations" under German law, the statement said.

In June 2022, the EU placed the Russian bank on a sanctions list.

Soon after, unknown persons acting on behalf of the Russian bank attempted to withdraw over 720 million euros from the Frankfurt account.

But the bank did not comply with the request for an electronic transfer, the prosecutor's office said.

The UN registered 142 cases of Russian executions of Ukrainian civilians under the fast procedure

Evidence of gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation, continues to mount. That's what UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, published on December 19.

The numbers that the UN regularly provides for casualties in Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that can be and have been verified, and the real numbers are most likely higher. In occupied territory, UN officials have documented widespread torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including sexual abuse, as well as large numbers of enforced disappearances.

142 cases of summary executions of civilians have been registered since February 2022 in territory controlled by the Russian Armed Forces or occupied by the Russian Federation.

In November, the UN announced that at least 10,000 civilians had been confirmed killed, including more than 560 children, and more than 18,500 had been injured as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. "The actual numbers are probably significantly higher," Turk emphasized.

According to the fundraiser UNITED24, 461 civilians were killed in Bucha alone. Establishing the actual number of dead civilians in the occupied territories is impossible.

While the UN confirmed the death of 1,348 civilians in the siege of Mariupol, the organization noted that the true figure was "likely thousands higher". Ended with the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers, Kyiv says the siege left at least 20,000 dead and destroyed 90 percent of the city.

According to Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, as of November 18, Ukraine has collected evidence of 109,000 Russian war crimes.

New night attack against Kyiv

Russia launched a new air attack against Kyiv last night, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's air defense systems have engaged to cover the attack, the military administration of the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital said. People in Kyiv have been urged to stay in shelters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Morocco, Reuters reported. He will take part in the Russia-Arab League match in Marrakesh.

Ukraine's military leadership has requested the mobilization of another half a million people, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said last night. The final decision has not yet been made. Consultations with the government and parliament are needed, as well as additional financial resources, he also said:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Moscow is ready to negotiate on Ukraine, but the goals of the so-called "special military operation" remain unchanged:

The US Senate will not vote on a package of measures to provide more aid to Ukraine before the start of next year, the leaders of both parties in the chamber said, quoted by Reuters.

The White House has already warned that US aid to Ukraine will be exhausted by the end of the year. The Biden administration's request for an additional billion in aid to Ukraine is stalled in Congress, where Republicans say the aid must be paired with tighter immigration controls along the US-Mexico border.

A Russian air attack on Kyiv, in Kherson, a child was also injured by the drones

Last night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with kamikaze drones, an air alert was declared in many areas.

Russia has launched a new air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's air defense systems have engaged against the attack, the region's military administration said, Reuters reported.

The enemy attacked Kherson with drones, unfortunately, there were two casualties, one of them a child, said Colonel Roman Mruchko, quoted by Unian.

A series of explosions went off in Kharkiv. There were at least two strikes near residential buildings in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram, as quoted by Ukrinform.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working at the site, information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

The US Congress left the decision on aid to Ukraine until after the holidays

The United States has delayed until after the holidays a decision on additional military aid to Ukraine, despite the Pentagon warning on Tuesday that the money will run out on December 30.

The US Senate will not vote on the package proposed in October by President Joe Biden before early next year as Democratic and Republican negotiators continue their work, chamber leaders said Tuesday.

"Our negotiators will be working very, very hard during the recess period in December and January, and our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, quoted by Reuters.

The second-ranking House Republican, John Thune, also said a deal would not be reached before next year, accusing Democrats of pushing "to the point where it is impossible to get a meaningful deal on border security before Christmas."

Republicans made the passage of a new financial budget to strengthen security along the US southern border conditional on accepting the allocation of an additional 61.4 billion dollars to Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said negotiators were "making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."

Immigration is one of the most contentious issues in US politics, and attempts by both major parties to address it have repeatedly failed over the past 20 years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a skeptical reception from Republicans when he visited Washington last week to try to persuade them to rush a decision.

It is unclear whether a possible deal reached in the Democratic-dominated Senate would win support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where a significant number of party hardliners oppose providing additional funding to Ukraine.

Putin announced a "firm" response to the actions of foreign special services that wanted to destabilize Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for a "firm" response to the actions of foreign special services, which he says are seeking to destabilize Russia by helping the Ukrainian regime, AFP reported.

"The Kyiv regime, with the direct support of foreign special services, has taken the path of terrorist methods, practically state terrorism," Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the Day of Security Officers. "Attempts of foreign special services to destabilize the political and social situation in Russia must be firmly stopped," stressed the Russian head of state.

A former Wagner fighter and GRU officer will testify about Russian atrocities in Ukraine

Former officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia and senior instructor at the private military company "Wagner" Igor Salikov is ready to testify about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Salikov sought asylum in the Netherlands. He wants to testify before the International Criminal Court (ICC) about Russian war crimes he witnessed while fighting in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The 60-year-old claimed to have been a member of the Russian-backed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and worked as an instructor at PMC Wagner in Ukraine.

Ukraine's chief war crimes prosecutor Yuriy Belousov commented that Salikov had already been in contact with Ukrainian prosecutors for more than six months and had testified.

"He gave important statements, some of which have already been confirmed, about the invasion on February 24, 2022. Salikov reported some war crimes that we are investigating, and some of which have already been confirmed," Belousov claimed.

In an interview with Dutch television, Salikov stated that he was ready to fully cooperate with the ICC and had personally witnessed "atrocities against civilians".

The Prosecutor's Office of the ICC confirmed yesterday that it had received information from Salikov, but added that it could not provide additional information.

"The office is unable to confirm or deny whether the individual is involved as a potential witness or in any other capacity," a spokesperson said.

In turn, Russia has categorically denied that it has committed atrocities or targeted civilians in Ukraine.

Human rights group Gulagu.net wrote on Telegram that Salikov was not received by the ICC after arriving in the Netherlands on Monday, as the court's prosecutor and judges were not yet ready to question him.

In turn, Russia has categorically denied that it has committed atrocities or targeted civilians in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court of the EU confirmed the sanctions against Roman Abramovich

The European Union's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich that were imposed on him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was among the first Russian citizens to be frozen by the EU and barred from entering its territory after the start of the war in Ukraine. In the summer, he announced that he would challenge the Union's decision in court.

"The General Court rejects the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby maintaining the restrictive measures taken against him," the EU's top court said in a ruling published on Wednesday.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship and is the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, became one of the world's most powerful businessmen after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Forbes estimates his net worth at 9.2 billion dollars, Reuters recalls.

Xi Jinping: China and Russia met ahead of schedule their trade exchange target of up to 200 billion dollars

The task of bringing the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China to 200 billion dollars has been completed ahead of schedule, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, TASS reported.

According to the Chinese leader, by the end of 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between the countries has reached 218.28 billion dollars.

"The goal set five years ago by President [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and me to increase the volume of bilateral trade to 200 billion dollars has been met ahead of schedule," Xi Jinping said, noting that this reflected the positive dynamics of cooperation between the two countries.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg